Overview

Dr. Franklin Diaz, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Lawrenceville, GA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Puerto Rico School Of Medicine, Medical Sciences Campus and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Gwinnett.



Dr. Diaz works at Franklin D Diaz, MD, PC in Lawrenceville, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Hyperkalemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.