Dr. Franklin Deguzman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Franklin Deguzman, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Lancaster, PA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE EAST / RAMON MAGSAYSAY MEMORIAL MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Lancaster General Hospital and Wellspan Ephrata Community Hospital.
Locations
1
Teamcare Behavioral Health LLC1808 Colonial Village Ln Ste 103, Lancaster, PA 17601 Directions (717) 391-0172
2
Retreat Behavioral Health1170 S STATE ST, Ephrata, PA 17522 Directions (717) 626-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Lancaster General Hospital
- Wellspan Ephrata Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Franklin Deguzman, MD
- Psychiatry
- 45 years of experience
- English, French and Tagalog
- 1720014681
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF THE EAST / RAMON MAGSAYSAY MEMORIAL MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Deguzman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Deguzman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Deguzman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Deguzman speaks French and Tagalog.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Deguzman. The overall rating for this provider is 1.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Deguzman.
