Dr. Franklin Chou, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4 (17)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Franklin Chou, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. 

They frequently treat conditions like Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Carpal Tunnel Release along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    200 Delafield Rd, Pittsburgh, PA 15215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 782-3990
    Orthopaedic Surgical Associates
    1624 Pacific Ave Ste A, Natrona Heights, PA 15065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (724) 226-1199

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UPMC St. Margaret

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Release Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Arm Surgery Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Elbow Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Excision of Metacarpal and Carpal Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Hand or Wrist Tendon Transfer Chevron Icon
Hand Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Knee Surgery Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Upper Extremity Surgery Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Wrist Replacement Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • UPMC

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jul 25, 2019
    Dr. Chou is probably the most caring doctor that I have ever met. His sense of humor and ability to make me feel comfortable within minutes made me feel confident that everything would be ok. He did an excellent job explaining the necessary surgery, and even scheduled me for the following day. I am pleased with the results in my surgery and the care given throughout the entire process. I am so lucky to have met and had Dr. Chou as my surgeon.
    About Dr. Franklin Chou, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1811199318
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Franklin Chou, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chou is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chou has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chou has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chou has seen patients for Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Carpal Tunnel Release, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chou on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Chou. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chou.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chou, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chou appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

