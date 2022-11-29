Dr. Franklin Chen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Franklin Chen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Franklin Chen, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Edison, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center.
Dr. Chen works at
Locations
-
1
Edison Metuchen Orthopedic Grp10 Parsonage Rd Ste 500, Edison, NJ 08837 Directions (732) 494-6226
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chen?
Excellent professional, amazing service.
About Dr. Franklin Chen, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English, Chinese, Russian and Spanish
- 1245387554
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins University School Med
- Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chen accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chen works at
Dr. Chen has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Trigger Finger, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chen speaks Chinese, Russian and Spanish.
59 patients have reviewed Dr. Chen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.