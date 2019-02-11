Dr. Bontempo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Franklin Bontempo, MD
Overview
Dr. Franklin Bontempo, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Hahnemann Universtiy - Philadelphia.
Dr. Bontempo works at
Locations
Itxm Clinical Services3636 Blvd of the Allies, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Directions (412) 209-7433
- 2 5115 Centre Ave Fl 2, Pittsburgh, PA 15232 Directions (412) 692-4724
- 3 5150 Centre Ave Fl 5, Pittsburgh, PA 15232 Directions (412) 692-4724
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Fantastic! He is so brilliant, thorough and takes so much time with you to get all information on your health and history! He actually came to the hospital my day of surgery to make sure everything went as planned! To me, there are no better doctors that care so much about their patients! I feel blessed to have him! Can’t rave enough about him! Renee Richards
- Internal Medicine
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1134191984
Education & Certifications
- UPMC - Presbyterian
- Hahnemann University Hospital
- Montefiore Hosp
- Hahnemann Universtiy - Philadelphia
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Bontempo accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bontempo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Bontempo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bontempo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bontempo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bontempo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.