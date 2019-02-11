See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Pittsburgh, PA
Dr. Franklin Bontempo, MD

Internal Medicine
4.5 (6)
46 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Franklin Bontempo, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Hahnemann Universtiy - Philadelphia.

Dr. Bontempo works at ITXM CLINICAL SERVICES in Pittsburgh, PA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Itxm Clinical Services
    3636 Blvd of the Allies, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 209-7433
    5115 Centre Ave Fl 2, Pittsburgh, PA 15232 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 692-4724
    5150 Centre Ave Fl 5, Pittsburgh, PA 15232 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 692-4724

Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Function Test Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 11, 2019
    Fantastic! He is so brilliant, thorough and takes so much time with you to get all information on your health and history! He actually came to the hospital my day of surgery to make sure everything went as planned! To me, there are no better doctors that care so much about their patients! I feel blessed to have him! Can’t rave enough about him! Renee Richards
    Renee Richards in Brackenridge , PA — Feb 11, 2019
    About Dr. Franklin Bontempo, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 46 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1134191984
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UPMC - Presbyterian
    Residency
    • Hahnemann University Hospital
    Internship
    • Montefiore Hosp
    Medical Education
    • Hahnemann Universtiy - Philadelphia
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
