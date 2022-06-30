See All Podiatric Surgeons in Palm Beach Gardens, FL
Dr. Frankie Kirk, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
4.5 (4)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Frankie Kirk, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They graduated from BARRY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with HCA Florida Palms West Hospital, HCA Florida Jfk Hospital and HCA Florida JFK North Hospital.

Dr. Kirk works at South Florida Foot & Ankle Center - Palm Beach Gardens in Palm Beach Gardens, FL with other offices in Lake Worth, FL and Royal Palm Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    South Florida Foot & Ankle Center - Palm Beach Gardens
    3375 Burns Rd Ste 107, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 363-7043
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    South Florida Foot & Ankle Center - Lake Worth
    3618 Lantana Rd Ste 102, Lake Worth, FL 33462 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 709-6848
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    South Florida Foot & Ankle Center - Royal Palm Beach
    11412 Okeechobee Blvd Ste A, Royal Palm Beach, FL 33411 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 794-4165

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Palms West Hospital
  • HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
  • HCA Florida JFK North Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ankle Arthroscopy
Ankle Replacement
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Arthroscopy
Ankle Replacement
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Ankle Replacement Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.5
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Jun 30, 2022
Dr Kirk is not just a great doctor she is an absolute miracle worker. For 12 years I've been walking around (actually hobbling around) with what felt like a pebble in my big toe. I've been to numerous doctors in FL & NY, had shots, scraping, light treatment and more. Some helped a bit and some did nothing. One month ago Dr Kirk tried a different solution, a medication I used at home. For the first to me in over 12 years I have absolutely NO PAIN in my toe. I can wear shoes and walk! Dr Kirk thinks outside the box. Thank you Dr Kirk, you are the best!
About Dr. Frankie Kirk, DPM

Specialties
  • Podiatric Surgery
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1225561244
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Residency
  • JFK Medical Center
Residency
Medical Education
  • BARRY UNIVERSITY
Medical Education

