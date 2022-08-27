Dr. Zhan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Frank Zhan, MD
Dr. Frank Zhan, MD is a Dermatologist in Mission Viejo, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY.
Locations
Integrated Dermatology of Mission Viejo, 26691 Plaza Ste 230, Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Zhan is truly the best, but the staff never answers the phone (or returns calls) so it's impossible to make an appointment here unless you walk in. Very frustrating, but worth the drive over to make the appointment in person. He's THAT good.
About Dr. Frank Zhan, MD
- Dermatology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1053468934
Education & Certifications
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
- Dermatology
Dr. Zhan accepts Aetna, Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna, First Health (Coventry Health Care), and MultiPlan.
Dr. Zhan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zhan works at
Dr. Zhan has seen patients for Soft Tissue Tumor Removal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zhan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Zhan speaks Chinese.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Zhan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zhan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zhan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zhan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.