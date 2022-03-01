Dr. Frank Yoo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yoo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frank Yoo, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Frank Yoo, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Encinitas, CA. They completed their residency with Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine
Dr. Yoo works at
John R Backman MD477 N El Camino Real Ste C204, Encinitas, CA 92024 Directions (858) 909-9033Monday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
The Neurology Center - Encinitas Clinic320 Santa Fe Dr Ste 108, Encinitas, CA 92024 Directions (858) 909-9033
SD Neurosurgery9834 Genesee Ave Ste 310, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 909-9033
The Neurology Center - Tri City Clinic3907 Waring Rd Ste 4, Oceanside, CA 92056 Directions (858) 909-9033
- Kaiser Permanente Zion Medical Center
- Paradise Valley Hospital
- Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas
- Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla
- Tri-city Medical Center
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
I have had 5 different fusion operations over the past 13 years by Dr. Kevin M. Deitel, Dr. Larry Dodge, Dr. Kamshad Raiszadeh, Dr. Christopher Kolpin, and Dr. Khalid Ahmed. But Dr. Yoo has surpassed them sll in his expert medical care as a nuero-surgeon, his compassionate bedside manner, and the willingness to perform surgeries as soon as he possibly can. Which is in contrast to all the surgeon's who operated on me. I reccomend Dr. Yoo to anyone who needs expert medical care and you will see his friendly bedside manner and his clear instructions on what your options are for your own particular situation! Dr. Yoo is a 5-Star Dr. And once you find a good doctor you keep him!
- Neurosurgery
- English, Korean
- 1295774545
- Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine
- Emory University
- University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

Dr. Yoo speaks Korean.
