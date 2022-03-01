Overview

Dr. Frank Yoo, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Encinitas, CA. They completed their residency with Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine



Dr. Yoo works at Champaign Dental Group in Encinitas, CA with other offices in La Jolla, CA and Oceanside, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.