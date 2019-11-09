See All Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinologists in Irvine, CA
Dr. Frank Yelian, MD

Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
3.5 (28)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Dr. Frank Yelian, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Irvine, CA. They completed their fellowship with Wayne State University/DMC

Dr. Yelian works at Southern Fertility and Surgery Services in Irvine, CA with other offices in Arcadia, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Life Ivf Center
    3500 Barranca Pkwy Ste 300, Irvine, CA 92606 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 777-1133
  2. 2
    289 W Huntington Dr # 400, Arcadia, CA 91007 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 777-1133

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
  • Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fertility Preservation Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Premature Ovarian Failure Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net of California
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Nov 09, 2019
    Knows his work, great doctor very kind . He listens to the patients and is very honest
    — Nov 09, 2019
    About Dr. Frank Yelian, MD

    Specialties
    • Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
    • English, Chinese and Japanese
    • 1639119118
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Wayne State University/DMC
    Residency
    • Saginaw Coop Hosps Inc
    Internship
    • Saginaw Cooperative Hospital Inc
    Undergraduate School
    • Zhejiang Medical University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Yelian has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Yelian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Yelian. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yelian.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yelian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yelian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

