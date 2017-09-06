Dr. Yannucci has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Frank Yannucci, DPM
Overview
Dr. Frank Yannucci, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Youngstown, OH. They specialize in Podiatry, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE CARE SYSTEM and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital and Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.
Locations
Select Specialty Hospital-youngstown1044 Belmont Ave, Youngstown, OH 44504 Directions (330) 480-4325
Pinnacle Health Concepts LLC755 Boardman Canfield Rd Bldg F, Youngstown, OH 44512 Directions (330) 726-3668
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital
- Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Yanucci spends time with you and speaks to you about your problem, not at you. Has a wonderful bedside manner, and acts efficiently on your condition. Very empathetic, and I would recommend him to any one. Office was very clean and tidy.
About Dr. Frank Yannucci, DPM
- Podiatry
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE CARE SYSTEM
