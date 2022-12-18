Dr. Frank Wydra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wydra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frank Wydra, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Frank Wydra, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Rush Medical College and is affiliated with Rose Medical Center.
Dr. Wydra works at
Locations
Orthopedic Associates, LLC4700 Hale Pkwy Ste 550, Denver, CO 80220 Directions (303) 321-6600
Hospital Affiliations
- Rose Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Explains things in laymans terms so you understand what is going on. Gave me multiple options with his suggestion for best outcome.
About Dr. Frank Wydra, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 10 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Kerlan Jobe Institute At Cedars-Sinai
- University of Colorado, Denver, CO
- Rush Medical College
- University Of Illinois Champaign-Urbana
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wydra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wydra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.