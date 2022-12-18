Overview

Dr. Frank Wydra, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Rush Medical College and is affiliated with Rose Medical Center.



Dr. Wydra works at Orthopedic Associates in Denver, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.