Dr. Frank Warren, MD

Neurotology
3.5 (19)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Frank Warren, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Neurotology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurotology. They graduated from OR HLTH SCI UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Providence Newberg Medical Center and Providence St. Vincent Medical Center.

Dr. Warren works at Champaign Dental Group in Portland, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Perforated Eardrum, Vertigo and Acoustic Neuroma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

  1. 1
    Ear, Nose & Throat West
    9155 SW Barnes Rd Ste 536, Portland, OR 97225 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (503) 935-8100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence Newberg Medical Center
  • Providence St. Vincent Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Perforated Eardrum
Vertigo
Acoustic Neuroma
Perforated Eardrum
Vertigo
Acoustic Neuroma

Perforated Eardrum
Vertigo
Acoustic Neuroma
Cholesteatoma
Acute Sinusitis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Conductive Hearing Loss
Deafness
Dizziness
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Malignant Otitis Externa
Meniere's Disease
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Tinnitus
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Allergic Reaction
Allergic Rhinitis
Ataxia
Autoimmune Diseases
Bell's Palsy
Bone Cancer
Bone Disorders
Brain Disorders
Cancer
Chronic Sinusitis
Chronic Tonsillitis
Cleft Lip and Palate
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)
Cough
Down Syndrome
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Dysphagia
Ear Disorders
ENT Cancer
Facial Fracture
Gastrointestinal Diseases
Head and Neck Cancer
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling
Headache
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia)
Hyperacusis
Labyrinthitis
Laryngeal Cancer
Loss of Smell and-or Taste
Malignant Bone Cancer of the Skull, Face, and Jaw
Meningiomas
Nerve Sheath Tumors
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Nosebleed
Orbital Fracture
Osteosarcoma
Otosclerosis
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Perilymph Fistula (PLF)
Peritonsillar Abscess
Pulmonary Disease
Sleep Disorders
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal)
Thyroid Cancer
Tonsil Cancer
Trigeminal Neuralgia
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jun 29, 2022
    He is passionate about what he does and listens to your concerns.
    Angelita — Jun 29, 2022
    About Dr. Frank Warren, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurotology
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1780637363
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • OR HLTH SCI UNIV SCH OF MED
    Board Certifications
    • Neurotology, Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
