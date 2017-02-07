Overview

Dr. Frank Voelker, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Covington, LA. They graduated from Louisiana State University School Of Medicine, New Orleans and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital, Our Lady Of The Angels Hospital, Riverside Medical Center and Washington Saint Tammany Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Voelker works at LA Heart Center in Covington, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Sinus Bradycardia and Sinus Tachycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.