Dr. Frank Voelker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Voelker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frank Voelker, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Frank Voelker, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Covington, LA. They graduated from Louisiana State University School Of Medicine, New Orleans and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital, Our Lady Of The Angels Hospital, Riverside Medical Center and Washington Saint Tammany Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Voelker works at
Locations
-
1
Covington39 Starbrush Cir, Covington, LA 70433 DirectionsMonday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
- Our Lady Of The Angels Hospital
- Riverside Medical Center
- Washington Saint Tammany Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Voelker?
Dr. Voelker is the most attentive DR I ever met. Cares alot about his patients
About Dr. Frank Voelker, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1316928260
Education & Certifications
- University Hospital
- Louisiana State University School Of Medicine, New Orleans
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Voelker has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Voelker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Voelker using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Voelker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Voelker works at
Dr. Voelker has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Sinus Bradycardia and Sinus Tachycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Voelker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Voelker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Voelker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Voelker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Voelker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.