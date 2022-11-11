Overview

Dr. Frank Virant, MD is an Allergy & Asthma Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Allergy & Asthma, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine.



Dr. Virant works at Northwest Asthma and Allergy Center in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Pollen Allergy and Animal Allergies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.