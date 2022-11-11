Dr. Frank Virant, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Virant is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frank Virant, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Frank Virant, MD is an Allergy & Asthma Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Allergy & Asthma, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine.
Northgate Executive Center II9725 3rd Ave NE Ste 500, Seattle, WA 98115 Directions (206) 527-1200
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Choice Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PacificSource
- Premera Blue Cross
- Principal Life
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
I have seen Dr Virant for 30 years. He is very experienced and knowledgable. My wife has complex multiple sensitivities. He has been a dedicated sleuth in studying her reactions and offering suggestions.
About Dr. Frank Virant, MD
- Allergy & Asthma
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1275569766
- University of Washington
- Chldns Hospital
- Saint Louis University School of Medicine
- Allergy & Immunology, Diagnostic Laboratory Immunology and Pediatrics
Dr. Virant has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Virant accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Virant has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Virant has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Pollen Allergy and Animal Allergies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Virant on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Virant speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Virant. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Virant.
