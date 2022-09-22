Overview

Dr. Frank Venzara, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Sebastian, FL. They specialize in Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Bascom Palmer Eye Institute and is affiliated with Cape Canaveral Hospital.



Dr. Venzara works at Riverside Eye Center in Sebastian, FL with other offices in Merritt Island, FL and Rockledge, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Drusen, Uveitis and Iridocyclitis and Iridocyclitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.