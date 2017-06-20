See All Plastic Surgeons in Merritt Island, FL
Dr. Frank Venzara Jr, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (10)
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Frank Venzara Jr, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Merritt Island, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cape Canaveral Hospital and Viera Hospital.

Dr. Venzara Jr works at Brevard Plastic Surgery Group in Merritt Island, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair and Excision of Skin Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Frank X Venzara Mdpa
    280 N Sykes Creek Pkwy Ste A, Merritt Island, FL 32953 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 452-3882

Wound Repair
Excision of Skin Cancer
Skin Cancer
Wound Repair
Excision of Skin Cancer
Skin Cancer

Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Labiaplasty Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Lip, Excision or Resection Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Jun 20, 2017
    Doctor and staff are very kind and very efficient. I had an emergency June 2016 and I came from the hospital ( Health First Melbourne) in an ambulance on a late Friday and even after hours he was so kind and made the nightmare I was going through better. Every month I am equally just as impressed as the first time.
    Kathleen Muzzy in Melbourne Florida — Jun 20, 2017
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Frank Venzara Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Venzara Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Venzara Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Venzara Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Venzara Jr works at Brevard Plastic Surgery Group in Merritt Island, FL. View the full address on Dr. Venzara Jr’s profile.

    Dr. Venzara Jr has seen patients for Wound Repair and Excision of Skin Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Venzara Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Venzara Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Venzara Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Venzara Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Venzara Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

