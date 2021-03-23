Overview

Dr. Frank Tursi, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Voorhees, NJ. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital.



Dr. Tursi works at Foot & Ankle Specialists in Voorhees, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.