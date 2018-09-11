Dr. Frank Turchioe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Turchioe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frank Turchioe, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Frank Turchioe, MD is an Obesity Medicine Specialist in Yorktown Heights, NY. They specialize in Obesity Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College|Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital, NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital, Saint John's Riverside Hospital and Saint Joseph's Medical Center.
Dr. Turchioe works at
Locations
NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Hudson Valley - Gastroenterology & Vascular Surgery2649 Strang Blvd, Yorktown Heights, NY 10598 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital
- NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital
- Saint John's Riverside Hospital
- Saint Joseph's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Turchioe is an amazing diagnostician. He REALLY listens to his patients complaints (no matter how seemingly insignificant they seem to us) to quickly reach the correct diagnosis
About Dr. Frank Turchioe, MD
- Obesity Medicine
- 35 years of experience
- English, French, Italian and Spanish
- 1518903772
Education & Certifications
- St Vincents Hosp &amp; Med Ctr|St Vincents Hospital And Med Center
- St Vincents Hosp &amp; Med Ctr
- St Vincents Hosp &amp; Med Ctr
- New York Medical College|Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Turchioe has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Turchioe accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Turchioe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Turchioe speaks French, Italian and Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Turchioe. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Turchioe.
