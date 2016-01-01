Overview

Dr. Frank Tu, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Skokie, IL. They specialize in Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital, Glenbrook Hospital, Highland Park Hospital and Skokie Hospital.



Dr. Tu works at NorthShore Medical Group in Skokie, IL with other offices in Highland Park, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pelvic Pain and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.