Overview

Dr. Frank Tsai, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Commack, NY. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from State University Of New York At Stony Brook, Stony Brook University and is affiliated with HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center, Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center and HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center.



Dr. Tsai works at Memorial Sloan Kttrng Medical ONC in Commack, NY with other offices in Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Hypercoagulable State, Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) and Thrombocytosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.