Dr. Frank Tomecek, MD

Neurosurgery
4.5 (78)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Frank Tomecek, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Sallisaw, OK. They completed their fellowship with University of Louisville Hospital

Dr. Tomecek works at KM Neurosurgery Clinic in Sallisaw, OK with other offices in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Spinal Stenosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Northeastern Health System
    213 E Redwood Ave, Sallisaw, OK 74955 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (918) 579-3855
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Utica Park Clinic - Neurosurgery
    1809 E 13th St Ste 402, Tulsa, OK 74104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (918) 579-3855
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hillcrest Medical Center
  • Tulsa Spine and Specialty Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Low Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Spinal Stenosis
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Dural Tear Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Stem Cell Therapy Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 78 ratings
    Patient Ratings (78)
    5 Star
    (64)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Sep 20, 2022
    Dr Tomecek is a fantastic doctor with great bedside mannon and care for his patients. His whole office is just outstanding! Kelli and Lynn are amazing as well! I'm never leaving g his care!!
    Amy Ray — Sep 20, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Frank Tomecek, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    • English
    • 1366403990
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Louisville Hospital
    • Childrens Hospital Of Michigan
    • Henry Ford Hospital
    • Depauw University
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Frank Tomecek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tomecek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tomecek has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tomecek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tomecek has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Spinal Stenosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tomecek on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    78 patients have reviewed Dr. Tomecek. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tomecek.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tomecek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tomecek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

