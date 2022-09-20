Dr. Frank Tomecek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tomecek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frank Tomecek, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Frank Tomecek, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Sallisaw, OK. They completed their fellowship with University of Louisville Hospital
Dr. Tomecek works at
Locations
Northeastern Health System213 E Redwood Ave, Sallisaw, OK 74955 Directions (918) 579-3855Thursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Utica Park Clinic - Neurosurgery1809 E 13th St Ste 402, Tulsa, OK 74104 Directions (918) 579-3855Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hillcrest Medical Center
- Tulsa Spine and Specialty Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Tomecek is a fantastic doctor with great bedside mannon and care for his patients. His whole office is just outstanding! Kelli and Lynn are amazing as well! I'm never leaving g his care!!
About Dr. Frank Tomecek, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1366403990
Education & Certifications
- University of Louisville Hospital
- Childrens Hospital Of Michigan
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Depauw University
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tomecek has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tomecek accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tomecek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tomecek works at
Dr. Tomecek has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Spinal Stenosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tomecek on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
78 patients have reviewed Dr. Tomecek. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tomecek.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tomecek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tomecek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.