Dr. Frank Tomao, MD

Medical Oncology
4.5 (8)
57 years of experience
Dr. Frank Tomao, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 57 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital, NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.

Dr. Tomao works at Perlmutter Cancer Center at NYU Langone Long Island Hematology Oncology in New Hyde Park, NY.

    Perlmutter Cancer Center at NYU Langone Long Island Hematology Oncology
    1999 Marcus Ave Ste 308, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 (516) 883-0122

  North Shore University Hospital
  NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
  St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center

    Oct 03, 2019
    If there were 10 stars, I would give that rating. If you want compassion and top notch care and knowledge of current treatments, Dr Tomao is your man
    Medical Oncology
    57 years of experience
    English, French
    1194729467
    CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES
    Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
    Dr. Tomao has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tomao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Tomao works at Perlmutter Cancer Center at NYU Langone Long Island Hematology Oncology in New Hyde Park, NY.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Tomao. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tomao, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tomao appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

