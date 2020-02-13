Dr. Frank Titone, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Titone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frank Titone, MD
Overview
Dr. Frank Titone, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Jackson Heights, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Titone works at
Locations
Frank R. Titone MD PC3742 73RD ST, Jackson Heights, NY 11372 Directions (718) 426-4474
Richard Mackool MD PC3127 41st St, Astoria, NY 11103 Directions (949) 852-3400
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Titone?
He's knowledgeable, kind and has been helpful with my treatment. He's accommodating to my schedule.
About Dr. Frank Titone, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1407997364
Education & Certifications
- HOWARD UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Titone has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Titone accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Titone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Titone has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Titone on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Titone speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Titone. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Titone.
