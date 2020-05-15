See All Vascular Surgeons in Staten Island, NY
Dr. Frank Tarantini, MD

Vascular Surgery
5 (7)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Frank Tarantini, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Richmond University Medical Center.

Dr. Tarantini works at Verrazano Vascular Associates in Staten Island, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Compression, Venous Insufficiency and Atherosclerosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

    Verrazano Vascular Associates
    2025 Richmond Ave Ste 1LL, Staten Island, NY 10314

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  Richmond University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Elderplan
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • HIP Health Plan of New York
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    May 15, 2020
    Dr.Tarantini I have been going to him for years . He is one of the smartest, amazing Doctor I have ever known. He has always been there to make thing’s work . He has worked hard on saving my legs . Without Dr. Tarantani I don’t believe I would have my legs today . He has been saving my legs for many years now . He also has a down to earth personality , you can kid around with him, that alone helps in trusting him even more. He’s staff is wonderful and warm people .All Thanks go out to Dr. Tarantini from Rocco, Elvira Storz and our children. We love you for all you do !!! Thank -you a million times.
    Rocco Storz — May 15, 2020
    About Dr. Frank Tarantini, MD

    Vascular Surgery
    29 years of experience
    English, Chinese, Italian, Russian and Spanish
    1679550578
    Education & Certifications

    SUNY Health Science Center Brooklyn
    Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
