Overview

Dr. Frank Tarantini, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Richmond University Medical Center.



Dr. Tarantini works at Verrazano Vascular Associates in Staten Island, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Compression, Venous Insufficiency and Atherosclerosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.