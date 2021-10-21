See All Pediatricians in Murrieta, CA
Dr. Frank Tang, MD

Pediatrics
3 (37)
Call for new patient details
44 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Frank Tang, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Murrieta, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / NATIONAL TAIWAN UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Tang works at Frank Quei-chuan Tang Md. Faap Inc. in Murrieta, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Frank Quei-chuan Tang Md. Faap Inc.
    40690 California Oaks Rd Ste A, Murrieta, CA 92562 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 677-0098

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 37 ratings
    Patient Ratings (37)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Frank Tang, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese and Mandarin
    NPI Number
    • 1396984969
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / NATIONAL TAIWAN UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tang has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tang works at Frank Quei-chuan Tang Md. Faap Inc. in Murrieta, CA. View the full address on Dr. Tang’s profile.

    37 patients have reviewed Dr. Tang. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tang.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

