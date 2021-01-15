Dr. Frank Tamburrino, ND is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tamburrino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frank Tamburrino, ND
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Frank Tamburrino, ND is a Cardiology Specialist in Staten Island, NY.
Dr. Tamburrino works at
Locations
-
1
Cardiovascular Associates of Staten Island LLC501 Seaview Ave Ste 100, Staten Island, NY 10305 Directions (718) 667-0077
-
2
Frank Scafuri III DO P.c. LLC199 Main St, Keansburg, NJ 07734 Directions (732) 787-3456
- 3 800 Manor Rd, Staten Island, NY 10314 Directions (718) 448-6800
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center
- Riverview Medical Center
- Staten Island University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Unequivocally the greatest cardio Dr you'll ever find ...second to none...Dr T and his staff guve 100pct everytime you see them..no need to go anywhere else. He has saved my life on a couple occasions.
About Dr. Frank Tamburrino, ND
- Cardiology
- English, Italian
- 1871578658
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tamburrino has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tamburrino accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tamburrino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tamburrino works at
Dr. Tamburrino has seen patients for Chest Pain, Sinus Tachycardia and Limb Swelling, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tamburrino on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tamburrino speaks Italian.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Tamburrino. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tamburrino.
