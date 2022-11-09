See All Dermatologists in White Plains, NY
Dr. Frank Taliercio, MD

Dermatology
2.5 (31)
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Frank Taliercio, MD is a Dermatologist in White Plains, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Weill Cornell Medical.

Dr. Taliercio works at Frank C Taliercio MD in White Plains, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Frank C Taliercio MD
    811 N Broadway Ste 101, White Plains, NY 10603 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (914) 949-7722

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Skin Cancer
Dermatitis
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Skin Cancer

Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Adverse Drug Reactions Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blistering Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Connective Tissue Disorders Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Detergents Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Mole Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Nail Diseases Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Photodynamic Therapy (PDT) Chevron Icon
Pigmentation Disorders Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Staph Infection Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (17)
    Nov 09, 2022
    Dr. T is an amazing surgeon with a great staff. I travel from Queens to see him. I have unfortunately had several procedures including mohs and have found him and his staff to be extremely professional and explained everything to me. They even called me the day after my mohs to make sure I was ok. They are efficient and I have never waited more than 15 minutes beyond my scheduled appointment time. I highly recommend Dr. T.
    Lonni F — Nov 09, 2022
    About Dr. Frank Taliercio, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 46 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1417949504
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Henry Ford Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Weill Cornell Medical
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Frank Taliercio, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Taliercio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Taliercio has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Taliercio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Taliercio works at Frank C Taliercio MD in White Plains, NY. View the full address on Dr. Taliercio’s profile.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Taliercio. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Taliercio.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Taliercio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Taliercio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

