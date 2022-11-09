Dr. Frank Taliercio, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Taliercio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frank Taliercio, MD
Overview
Dr. Frank Taliercio, MD is a Dermatologist in White Plains, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Weill Cornell Medical.
Locations
Frank C Taliercio MD811 N Broadway Ste 101, White Plains, NY 10603 Directions (914) 949-7722
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. T is an amazing surgeon with a great staff. I travel from Queens to see him. I have unfortunately had several procedures including mohs and have found him and his staff to be extremely professional and explained everything to me. They even called me the day after my mohs to make sure I was ok. They are efficient and I have never waited more than 15 minutes beyond my scheduled appointment time. I highly recommend Dr. T.
About Dr. Frank Taliercio, MD
- Dermatology
- 46 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Weill Cornell Medical
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Taliercio has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Taliercio accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Taliercio speaks Spanish.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Taliercio. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Taliercio.
