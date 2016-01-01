Dr. Frank Taddeo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Taddeo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frank Taddeo, MD
Overview
Dr. Frank Taddeo, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Columbus, GA.
Dr. Taddeo works at
Locations
-
1
The Medical Centr, Inc.1900 10th Ave Ste 100, Columbus, GA 31901 DirectionsMonday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 6:00pmSaturday10:00am - 2:00pmSundayClosed
-
2
CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Orthopedics1850 Bypass Rd Ste 1, Winchester, KY 40391 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
3
CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Orthopedics624 Maysville Rd, Mount Sterling, KY 40353 DirectionsTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed
-
4
CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Orthopedics211 Fountain Ct Ste 320, Lexington, KY 40509 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Taddeo?
About Dr. Frank Taddeo, MD
- Sports Medicine
- English
- Male
- 1164884904
Education & Certifications
- Family Practice and Sports Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Taddeo using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Taddeo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Taddeo works at
Dr. Taddeo has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Taddeo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Taddeo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Taddeo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.