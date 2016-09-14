See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Fort Worth, TX
Dr. Frank Swords, DO

Orthopedic Surgery
3 (17)
Call for new patient details
45 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Frank Swords, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Texas Health Heb.

Dr. Swords works at Concentra Medical Center in Fort Worth, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Concentra Medical Centers
    4060 Sandshell Dr, Fort Worth, TX 76137 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 306-9777

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Texas Health Heb

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Joint Pain
Steroid Injection
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Joint Pain
Steroid Injection

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    About Dr. Frank Swords, DO

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 45 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1841365111
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Swords has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Swords has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Swords works at Concentra Medical Center in Fort Worth, TX. View the full address on Dr. Swords’s profile.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Swords. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Swords.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Swords, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Swords appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

