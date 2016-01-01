Dr. Frank Swenson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Swenson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frank Swenson, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Frank Swenson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Rady Children's Hospital San Diego, Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla and Sharp Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Swenson works at
Torrey Pines Orthopaedic Medical Group9850 Genesee Ave Ste 210, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 535-1075
Torrey Pines Orthopaedic Medical Group4520 Executive Dr Ste 101, San Diego, CA 92121 Directions (858) 535-1075
Hospital Affiliations
- Rady Children's Hospital San Diego
- Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla
- Sharp Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- WellPoint
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1942228432
- University Of California At Irvine Medical Center
- University of California Irvine Medical Center
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
- Loyola University Of Los Angeles
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Swenson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Swenson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Swenson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Swenson has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Swenson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Swenson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Swenson.
