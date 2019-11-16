Dr. Frank Stuhr, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stuhr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frank Stuhr, DPM
Overview
Dr. Frank Stuhr, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Ventura, CA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura and Ventura County Medical Center.
Dr. Stuhr works at
Locations
-
1
Frank Stuhr3114 Telegraph Rd # B, Ventura, CA 93003 Directions (805) 643-8572
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura
- Ventura County Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stuhr?
Dr. Stuhr is fantastic. I got a referral from Nextdoor and his name came up repeatedly from my neighbors. I went to him to have him diagnose the pain in my feet and what I could do about it. He very thoughtfully examined my feet, heard my issues and hit the nail on the head with his diagnosis which was a tremendous relief. He gave me very good advice and told me what shoes to wear and what kind of insoles would be helpful and it started helping immediately. I feel fortunate to have found him.
About Dr. Frank Stuhr, DPM
- Podiatry
- 43 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1396774915
Education & Certifications
- CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stuhr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stuhr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stuhr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stuhr works at
Dr. Stuhr has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stuhr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Stuhr speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Stuhr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stuhr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stuhr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stuhr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.