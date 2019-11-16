Overview

Dr. Frank Stuhr, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Ventura, CA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura and Ventura County Medical Center.



Dr. Stuhr works at VCMC Orthopedic Clinic in Ventura, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.