Dr. Frank Stoneburner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stoneburner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frank Stoneburner, MD
Overview
Dr. Frank Stoneburner, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Henrico, VA. They completed their fellowship with Eastern Virginia Medical School|Eastern Virginia Medical School|Sentara Norfolk Gen Hospital|Sentara Norfolk Gen Hospital
Dr. Stoneburner works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Vascular Surgery Associates of Richmond, PC7900 Shrader Rd, Henrico, VA 23294 Directions (804) 944-9885
Hospital Affiliations
- Henrico Doctors' Hospital
- Parham Doctors' Hospital
- Retreat Doctors' Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stoneburner?
Tests by a previous clinic gave a range that meant possible surgery to avoid a stroke. Dr. Stoneburner insisted on specific data by a test in his office to assure I needed surgery. My blockage was 49%; not significant enough for surgery. From those test results, my GP prescribed pravastatin. My cholesterol dropped from 250 to 178. Were I to need surgery Dr. Stoneburner would be my most preferred vascular surgeon.
About Dr. Frank Stoneburner, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- English
- 1376539304
Education & Certifications
- Eastern Virginia Medical School|Eastern Virginia Medical School|Sentara Norfolk Gen Hospital|Sentara Norfolk Gen Hospital
- Medical College Of Virginia
- Med College Va|Med College Va|Medical College Of Virginia|Medical College Of Virginia
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stoneburner has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stoneburner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stoneburner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stoneburner works at
Dr. Stoneburner has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stoneburner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Stoneburner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stoneburner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stoneburner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stoneburner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.