Dr. Stone has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Frank Stone, MD
Overview
Dr. Frank Stone, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Celebration, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Wake Forest University School Of Medicine, Medical Center Boulevard and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.
Dr. Stone works at
Locations
AdventHealth Executive Health Program400 Celebration Pl Ste 200, Celebration, FL 34747 Directions (407) 303-4624
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Frank Stone, MD
- Pediatrics
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1285658146
Education & Certifications
- W Va University Hospital
- Wake Forest University School Of Medicine, Medical Center Boulevard
- NORTH DAKOTA STATE UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stone accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stone works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Stone. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stone.
