Dr. Frank Spinelli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spinelli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frank Spinelli, MD
Overview
Dr. Frank Spinelli, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Spinelli works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Chelsea Village Medical155 W 19th St Fl 4, New York, NY 10011 Directions (212) 929-2629
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Spinelli?
About Dr. Frank Spinelli, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1609880376
Education & Certifications
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Spinelli has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Spinelli accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Spinelli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Spinelli works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Spinelli. The overall rating for this provider is 1.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spinelli.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Spinelli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Spinelli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.