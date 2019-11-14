See All Plastic Surgeons in Omaha, NE
Dr. Frank Soto Leon, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (31)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Frank Soto Leon, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from DUKE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Chi Health Lakeside.

Dr. Soto Leon works at Imagen Body Sculpting & Cosmetic Center in Omaha, NE. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Imagen Body Sculpting and Cosmetic Center
    10404 Essex Ct, Omaha, NE 68114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (402) 509-8473

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Chi Health Lakeside

Experience & Treatment Frequency

CoolSculpting®
Fat Grafting to the Body
Fat Grafting to the Buttock
CoolSculpting®
Fat Grafting to the Body
Fat Grafting to the Buttock

Treatment frequency



CoolSculpting® Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Body Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Buttock Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Face Chevron Icon
Lash Enhancer Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Power-Assisted Liposuction (PAL) Chevron Icon
Smartlipo Triplex® Laser Liposuction Chevron Icon
Vaser® Liposelection (Liposuction) Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.7
Average provider rating
Based on 31 ratings
Patient Ratings (31)
5 Star
(29)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Nov 14, 2019
Dr Jennifer Soto is a wonderful doctor. She is a very knowledgable person. Give me an honest opinion.
— Nov 14, 2019
Photo: Dr. Frank Soto Leon, MD
About Dr. Frank Soto Leon, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Years of Experience
  • 15 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
NPI Number
  • 1861635732
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • American Board Of Aesthetic Medicine
Residency
  • Duke University Med Ctr
Internship
  • Duke Univeristy Med Ctr
Medical Education
  • DUKE UNIV SCH OF MED
Undergraduate School
  • University Of Nebraska
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Frank Soto Leon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Soto Leon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Soto Leon has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Soto Leon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Soto Leon works at Imagen Body Sculpting & Cosmetic Center in Omaha, NE. View the full address on Dr. Soto Leon’s profile.

31 patients have reviewed Dr. Soto Leon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Soto Leon.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Soto Leon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Soto Leon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

