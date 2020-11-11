Dr. Frank Sloan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sloan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frank Sloan, MD
Overview
Dr. Frank Sloan, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Myrtle Beach, SC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Medical University Of South Carolina College Of Medicine.
Locations
Coastal Eye Group - Myrtle Beach, SC401 79th Ave N, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572 Directions (843) 493-4485Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Frank Sloan, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1831119262
Education & Certifications
- University Sc School Med
- Framingham Union Hospital
- Medical University Of South Carolina College Of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sloan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sloan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sloan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Sloan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sloan.
