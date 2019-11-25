Dr. Frank Siringo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Siringo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frank Siringo, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Frank Siringo, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Aurora, CO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from New York University School Of Medicine/Nyu Hospital Center and is affiliated with Denver Health Medical Center.
1
University of Colorado Hospital Eye Center1675 Aurora Ct, Aurora, CO 80045 Directions (720) 848-2020
2
Omni South-Spivack Eye Center125 Inverness Dr E Ste 300, Englewood, CO 80112 Directions (303) 377-2020
3
Omni Eye Specialists of Denver55 Madison St Ste 355, Denver, CO 80206 Directions (303) 377-2020Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Denver Health Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Colorado Access
- Coventry Health Care
- First Choice Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
- Optimum HealthCare
- PHCS
- Pinnacol Assurance
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Others have said it all. He is very intelligent and competent; he cares about patients. Really knows what he's doing on eye injections. Concerned about my pain and eyesight.
- Ophthalmology
- 14 years of experience
- English, Italian and Spanish
- 1225171010
- University Of Colorado-Anschutz
- NY Presby Hosp Columbia U
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- New York University School Of Medicine/Nyu Hospital Center
- SUNY College at Geneseo
- Ophthalmology
