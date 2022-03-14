Overview

Dr. Frank Singh, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Woodhaven, MI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED & SURG and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn, Beaumont Hospital, Trenton, Henry Ford Hospital and Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital.



Dr. Singh works at Downriver Gastroenterology in Woodhaven, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.