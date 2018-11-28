Overview

Dr. Frank Singer, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Aiea, HI. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE EAST / RAMON MAGSAYSAY MEMORIAL MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Pali Momi Medical Center and Straub Clinic And Hospital.



Dr. Singer works at KAPIOLANI MEDICAL CENTER PALI MOMI in Aiea, HI with other offices in Honolulu, HI and Kailua Kona, HI. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Osteoporosis and Diabetic Polyneuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.