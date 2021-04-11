Dr. Shin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Frank Shin, MD
Overview
Dr. Frank Shin, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from RUSH UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Stanford Health Care.
Dr. Shin works at
Locations
Frank D Shin MD Inc.1440 S De Anza Blvd Ste A, San Jose, CA 95129 Directions (408) 366-0405
Hospital Affiliations
- Stanford Health Care
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I like this guy, he is number 1. I visit his office over 20 years. great Dr.
About Dr. Frank Shin, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- English, Cantonese
- 1003992264
Education & Certifications
- RUSH UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shin speaks Cantonese.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Shin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shin.
