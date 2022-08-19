Dr. Frank Shanley, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shanley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frank Shanley, DO
Overview
Dr. Frank Shanley, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Denville, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center and Saint Clare's Denville Hospital.
Dr. Shanley works at
Locations
-
1
Frank M. Shanley P.A.124 E Main St Ste 106, Denville, NJ 07834 Directions (973) 627-6901
-
2
Troy Hills Center200 Reynolds Ave, Parsippany, NJ 07054 Directions (973) 627-6901
Hospital Affiliations
- Morristown Medical Center
- Saint Clare's Denville Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shanley?
Dr. Shanley was mine and my husband's doctor for many years when we lived up north. I moved down south and unfortunately had a heart attack and he still let me come to him to ease my mind without charging me. I would recommend him to all. You can really trust
About Dr. Frank Shanley, DO
- Cardiology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1588617708
Education & Certifications
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shanley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shanley accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shanley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shanley works at
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Shanley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shanley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shanley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shanley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.