Dr. Jon Senkowsky, MD

Vascular Surgery
4 (10)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience
Dr. Jon Senkowsky, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Senkowsky works at Texas Health Vascular Surgical Specialists in Arlington, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Insufficiency, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Texas Health Vascular Surgical Specialists
    1001 N Waldrop Dr Ste 612, Arlington, TX 76012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 861-3000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Screening Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Embolism
Iliac Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Non-Healing Wounds Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Encephalopathy Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Open Wound Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Wound and-or Ulcer Foot Chevron Icon
Wounds Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wounds
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • NGS CoreSource
    • Principal Life
    • Thrivent Financial
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American
    • USI Affinity

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Sep 29, 2022
    Dr explain to me everything & also was kindVery good dr can't complain
    Anonymous — Sep 29, 2022
    About Dr. Jon Senkowsky, MD

    • Vascular Surgery
    • 39 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1619976628
    Education & Certifications

    • Tulane University Hospital and Clinics
    • Tulane Affil
    • University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
    • Tulane University of Louisiana
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jon Senkowsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Senkowsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Senkowsky has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Senkowsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Senkowsky works at Texas Health Vascular Surgical Specialists in Arlington, TX. View the full address on Dr. Senkowsky’s profile.

    Dr. Senkowsky has seen patients for Venous Insufficiency, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Senkowsky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Senkowsky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Senkowsky.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Senkowsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Senkowsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

