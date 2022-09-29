Overview

Dr. Jon Senkowsky, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Senkowsky works at Texas Health Vascular Surgical Specialists in Arlington, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Insufficiency, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.