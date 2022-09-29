Dr. Jon Senkowsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Senkowsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jon Senkowsky, MD
Overview
Dr. Jon Senkowsky, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Texas Health Vascular Surgical Specialists1001 N Waldrop Dr Ste 612, Arlington, TX 76012 Directions (817) 861-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- NGS CoreSource
- Principal Life
- Thrivent Financial
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
- USI Affinity
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr explain to me everything & also was kindVery good dr can't complain
About Dr. Jon Senkowsky, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Tulane University Hospital and Clinics
- Tulane Affil
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- Tulane University of Louisiana
