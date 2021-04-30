Dr. Frank Senecal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Senecal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frank Senecal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Frank Senecal, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Oncology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center, MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital and MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital.
Dr. Senecal works at
Locations
-
1
Northwest Medical Specialties1624 S I St Ste 204, Tacoma, WA 98405 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Senecal?
Frank Senecal is an excellent physician, explains all procedures with concern. He take a personal interest in each patient with patience and expertise. This is the physician that you need for your best care.
About Dr. Frank Senecal, MD
- Oncology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1417046236
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph Medical Center
- MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital
- MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Senecal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Senecal using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Senecal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Senecal works at
Dr. Senecal has seen patients for Breast Cancer, Secondary Malignancies and Neutropenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Senecal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Senecal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Senecal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Senecal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Senecal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.