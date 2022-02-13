Dr. Frank Sellke, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sellke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frank Sellke, MD
Overview
Dr. Frank Sellke, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Rhode Island Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.
Dr. Sellke works at
Locations
-
1
Medical Office Center2 Dudley St Ste 360, Providence, RI 02905 Directions (401) 274-7546
-
2
Internal MedicineBrookline Ave, Boston, MA 02215 Directions (401) 444-2732
-
3
Internal Medicine208 Collyer St, Providence, RI 02904 Directions (401) 274-7546
-
4
Internal MedicineWashington St, Providence, RI 02903 Directions (401) 274-7546
-
5
Landmark Medical Center, Cardiac Surgery Center115 Cass Ave, Woonsocket, RI 02895 Directions (401) 769-4100
-
6
RIH Dept. of Psychiatry593 Eddy St, Providence, RI 02903 Directions (401) 444-2128Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Rhode Island Hospital
- The Miriam Hospital
Dr. Sellke performed open heart surgery (valve replacement) on me and it went very well. He visited me often in the hospital in the following days and was always caring and listened carefully to my questions and concerns. I would definitely recommend him. The team he works with is also excellent.
About Dr. Frank Sellke, MD
- General Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English, German
- 1457304859
Education & Certifications
- IU Health University
- Indiana University School of Medicine
- Wabash College
