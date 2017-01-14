Dr. Frank Scott, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scott is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frank Scott, MD
Overview
Dr. Frank Scott, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Saint Thomas West Hospital and Tristar Centennial Medical Center.
Dr. Scott works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Nashville Vision Associates4306 Harding Pike Ste 202, Nashville, TN 37205 Directions (615) 297-6591
- 2 343 Franklin Rd, Brentwood, TN 37027 Directions (615) 915-5100
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Thomas West Hospital
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Scott?
Dr Scott and everyone I came In contact with in his office were terrific. The triage nurse went out of her way to help me when my insurance company failed to respond as they should have
About Dr. Frank Scott, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1205848165
Education & Certifications
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Scott has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scott accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Scott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Scott works at
Dr. Scott has seen patients for Chorioretinal Scars, Drusen and Ocular Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Scott on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Scott. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scott.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scott, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scott appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.