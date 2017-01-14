See All Ophthalmologists in Nashville, TN
Dr. Frank Scott, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Saint Thomas West Hospital and Tristar Centennial Medical Center.

Dr. Scott works at Nashville Vision Associates in Nashville, TN with other offices in Brentwood, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Chorioretinal Scars, Drusen and Ocular Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Nashville Vision Associates
    4306 Harding Pike Ste 202, Nashville, TN 37205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 297-6591
    343 Franklin Rd, Brentwood, TN 37027 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 915-5100

Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Thomas West Hospital
  • Tristar Centennial Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Jan 14, 2017
    Dr Scott and everyone I came In contact with in his office were terrific. The triage nurse went out of her way to help me when my insurance company failed to respond as they should have
    Lori in Nashville, TN — Jan 14, 2017
    About Dr. Frank Scott, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1205848165
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

