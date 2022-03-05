Overview

Dr. Frank Sconzo Jr, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in East Patchogue, NY. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Long Island Community Hospital.



Dr. Sconzo Jr works at Frank T Sconzo Jr MD in East Patchogue, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Anorectal Abscess, Intestinal Obstruction and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.