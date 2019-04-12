Dr. Frank Schwender, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schwender is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frank Schwender, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Frank Schwender, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Greenville, KY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Universitaet Leipzig, Medizinische Fakultat and is affiliated with Jennie Stuart Medical Center, Logan Memorial Hospital, Monroe County Medical Center, The Medical Center At Bowling Green, Trigg County Hospital and Tristar Greenview Regional Hospital.
Locations
Owensboro Health Medical Group Cardiology440 Hopkinsville St, Greenville, KY 42345 Directions (270) 874-2050
- 2 1848 Lyda Ave, Bowling Green, KY 42104 Directions (270) 874-2050
- 3 1724 Kenton St Ste 2E, Hopkinsville, KY 42240 Directions (270) 874-2050
Hospital Affiliations
- Jennie Stuart Medical Center
- Logan Memorial Hospital
- Monroe County Medical Center
- The Medical Center At Bowling Green
- Trigg County Hospital
- Tristar Greenview Regional Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
IT'S A 3 RING CIRCUS ALL THE TIME. HE PACKS THE WAITING ROOM BUT THINGS MOVE FAST. DR. SCHWENDER IS IN CHARGE AT ALL TIMES. SOME OF HIS STAFF IS NOT TRAINED BUT HE MANAGES TO GIVE YOU THE RIGHT DIAGNOSIS. HE'S A FUNNY GUY. AND I LIKE HIM
About Dr. Frank Schwender, MD
- Cardiology
- 27 years of experience
- English, German
- Universitaet Leipzig, Medizinische Fakultat
- Cardiovascular Disease
Dr. Schwender has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schwender accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schwender has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schwender has seen patients for Chest Pain, Heart Palpitations and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schwender on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Schwender speaks German.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Schwender. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schwender.
