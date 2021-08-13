See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Houston, TX
Orthopedic Surgery
3.3 (26)
Dr. Frank Schroeder, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from The University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Houston Methodist West Hospital and Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center.

Dr. Schroeder works at Houston Methodist in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Houston Methodist
    18400 Katy Fwy Ste 200, Houston, TX 77094 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (832) 522-8280
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Joint Pain
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Joint Pain
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis

Treatment frequency



    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Evolutions Healthcare Systems
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • HealthSmart
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • National Preferred Provider Network
    • USA Managed Care Organization

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Dr. Frank Schroeder, MD
    About Dr. Frank Schroeder, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • English, German and Spanish
    • Male
    • 1790989382
    Education & Certifications

    • The University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Houston Methodist West Hospital
    • Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Frank Schroeder, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schroeder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schroeder has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schroeder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schroeder works at Houston Methodist in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Schroeder’s profile.

    Dr. Schroeder has seen patients for Joint Pain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schroeder on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Schroeder. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schroeder.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schroeder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schroeder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

