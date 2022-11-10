See All Registered Nurses in Staten Island, NY
Dr. Frank Schirripa, DO

Nursing (Registered Nurse)
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Frank Schirripa, DO is a Registered Nurse in Staten Island, NY. 

Dr. Schirripa works at Healthcare Associates in Medicine in Staten Island, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Frank V. Schirripa, DO
    1099 Targee St, Staten Island, NY 10304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 208-2800
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Frank V. Schirripa, DO
    3311 Hylan Blvd Ste 2, Staten Island, NY 10306 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 208-2800
  3. 3
    Frank V. Schirripa, DO
    101 Tyrellan Ave Ste 4, Staten Island, NY 10309 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 208-2800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Staten Island University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cervical Radiculopathy
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cervical Radiculopathy
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)

Treatment frequency



Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Hip Pain Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lower Back Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Occipital Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Pain in Extremities Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Stimulation Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve in Back Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve in Neck Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Frank Schirripa, DO

Specialties
  • Nursing (Registered Nurse)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1902330491
