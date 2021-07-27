See All Neurosurgeons in Saginaw, MI
Dr. Frank Schinco, MD

Neurosurgery
3.5 (13)
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Frank Schinco, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Saginaw, MI. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Covenant Medical Center Harrison.

Dr. Schinco works at Covenant Medical Group in Saginaw, MI with other offices in Cass City, MI and Marlette, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Covenant Neurosurgery
    Covenant Neurosurgery
    800 Cooper Ave Ste 8, Saginaw, MI 48602
(989) 752-1177
    Cass City Clinic
    Cass City Clinic
    4672 HILL ST, Cass City, MI 48726
(989) 752-1177
    Marlette Regional Hospital
    Marlette Regional Hospital
    2750 Main St, Marlette, MI 48453
(989) 752-1177

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Covenant Medical Center Harrison

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Osteoarthritis of Spine
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Baclofen Pump Therapy Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Injuries Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Craniosynostosis, Autosomal Dominant Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Epidural Implants Chevron Icon
Extradural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Idiopathic Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Mitochondrial Diseases Chevron Icon
Morphine Pump Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Tethered Spinal Cord Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • HealthPlus of Michigan
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jul 27, 2021
    Phenomenal surgeon!
    Jul 27, 2021
    About Dr. Frank Schinco, MD

    Specialties
    Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    46 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    1356384960
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    Childrens Memorial Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    Hahnemann University Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    Georgetown Univ
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    Neurosurgery
    Board Certifications
    What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Frank Schinco, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schinco is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Schinco has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schinco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Schinco has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schinco on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Schinco. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schinco.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schinco, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schinco appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

