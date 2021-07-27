Overview

Dr. Frank Schinco, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Saginaw, MI. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Covenant Medical Center Harrison.



Dr. Schinco works at Covenant Medical Group in Saginaw, MI with other offices in Cass City, MI and Marlette, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.