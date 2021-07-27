Dr. Frank Schinco, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schinco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frank Schinco, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Frank Schinco, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Saginaw, MI. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Covenant Medical Center Harrison.
Covenant Neurosurgery800 Cooper Ave Ste 8, Saginaw, MI 48602 Directions (989) 752-1177
Cass City Clinic4672 HILL ST, Cass City, MI 48726 Directions (989) 752-1177
Marlette Regional Hospital2750 Main St, Marlette, MI 48453 Directions (989) 752-1177
Hospital Affiliations
- Covenant Medical Center Harrison
Phenomenal surgeon!
- Neurosurgery
- 46 years of experience
- English
- Childrens Memorial Hospital
- Hahnemann University Hospital
- GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED
- Georgetown Univ
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Schinco has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schinco has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schinco on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Schinco. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schinco.
